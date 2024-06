News From Law.com

It's been a wild ride for Garmin General Counsel Andrew Etkind. Since he became the GPS pioneer's first general counsel in 1998, the company's legal department has swelled from one lawyer to 22, while annual revenue has ballooned from $169 million to $5.2 billion. Corporate Counsel talked with Etkind as he prepared to pass the legal reins on July 1 to his longtime deputy Josh Maxfield.

