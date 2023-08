News From Law.com

On June 30, 2021, during a Fulton County Board of Commissioners meeting with the county's mayors at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, County Manager Dick Anderson said Fulton's court case backlog had gotten out of control. "Fundamentally, there's about 200,000 cases [estimated] in the backlog, [and] a thousand folks [are] in the Fulton County Jail unindicted as a consequence of this," he said. "It will take about 30 to 34 months to work this backlog down."

Georgia

August 28, 2023, 9:00 AM

nature of claim: /