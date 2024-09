News From Law.com

In recent filings announced by the Florida Supreme Court, which include the Florida Bar rule changes, amendments to laws and procedures related to the practice of law in Florida, as well as some document revisions and wording adjustments, a South Florida ethics professor has highlighted important warnings to consider. Robert "Bob" Jarvis is an ethics professor at Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law in Fort Lauderdale.

AI & Automation

September 11, 2024, 5:50 PM