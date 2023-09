News From Law.com

Daniel Moriarty of Moriarty Law recently secured a $30M verdict out of DeKalb County after an hour and 15 minutes of deliberation in a medical-malpractice wrongful death action where a nurse practitioner failed to diagnose a patient's several broken ribs and other injuries that eventually led to sepsis.

September 26, 2023, 2:25 PM

