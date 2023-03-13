How Far Women Have Come — and How Far They Have to Go | La...

News From Law.com International

It's nice that we honor women in the legal profession on International Women's Day. But the Global Lawyer writes that we should not lose sight of the fact that the industry still has a long way to go. Nor should we forget that in the broader world, women and girls are still struggling for basic rights, that in some countries they now have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers had, and that not a single country in the world has yet achieved gender equality.

Legal Services

March 13, 2023, 3:55 AM