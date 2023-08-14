How Fani Willis Oversaw What Might Be the Most Sprawling Leg...

News From Law.com

Long before the FBI began investigating Donald Trump 's hoarding of classified documents or Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to probe the former president, Fani Willis was at work. Just one month after Trump's infamous January 2021 phone call to suggest Georgia's secretary of state could overturn his election loss, the Fulton County district attorney announced she was looking into possible illegal "attempts to influence" the results in what has become one of America's premier political battlegrounds.

Georgia

August 14, 2023, 12:16 PM

nature of claim: /