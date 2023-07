News From Law.com

If employers think workers aren't already using generative artificial intelligence technology, they're probably wrong, according to a group of lawyers at Dorsey & Whitney. Workplaces might be in a rush to adopt generative AI to make tasks more efficient and improve productivity, creativity and innovation, but they could face significant legal risks, particularly from an intellectual property perspective.

AI & Automation

July 27, 2023, 6:15 PM

