How Did Mass Tort Bankruptcies Fare in 2022? Wait and See | ...

Judges came out with critical rulings in the high-profile mass tort bankruptcies involving Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder and 3M's combat earplugs, but all eyes are on the appeals in 2023. On Feb. 25, New Jersey Bankruptcy Chief Judge Michael Kaplan refused to dismiss the Chapter 11 case of LTL Management and extended the automatic stay to include its parent, Johnson & Johnson. But on Aug. 26, Bankruptcy Chief Judge Jeffrey Graham, in Indianapolis, refused to halt lawsuits against 3M.

December 22, 2022, 4:00 AM