Zach Matthews and Matt Sessions of McMickle Kurey & Branch secured a defense verdict in a Bleckley County trucking tort where his client was sued for the medical expenses of a plaintiff rendered a quadriplegic after an accident. The catch? The case was originally filed in 2012 and both parties had been dead for years when it finally went to trial.

July 13, 2023

