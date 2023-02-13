How Condo Associations and Attorneys Can Help Lower Steep 40...

News From Law.com

Miami oceanfront condominiums. Credit: Andriy Blokhin/ShutterstockMiami oceanfront condominiums. Credit: Andriy Blokhin/ShutterstockSouth Florida is just seeing the beginning of sky-high assessments rolling in as condo associations hire engineers to complete the necessary 40-year recertifications to stay up to code. Last week, condo owners at the Palm Bay Yacht Club condos in Miami were told they needed to pay $175,000 each for their 40-year recertification. According to Colliers' Greg Main-Baillie, who works with condo associations, it won't be the last.

Real Estate

February 13, 2023, 1:39 PM