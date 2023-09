News From Law.com

After oral arguments at Emory Law School on Thursday, Georgia Court of Appeals Chief Judge Amanda Mercier, Presiding Judge Yvette Miller and Judge Kenneth Hodges III answered questions about what they expect from attorneys arguing in their court and what lawyers should consider when citing cases from other jurisdictions and an inside look of their deliberation process.

