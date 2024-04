News From Law.com

According to attorneys leading Philadelphia's Risperdal litigation, more than 5,600 have agreed to the settlement, which is about 94% of the potential 6,000 claims for the bulk settlement. The lawyers said 99.9% of claimants have chosen to accept their settlement offers. However, some holdouts remain, and others are still waiting to see if they will qualify for the settlement, which, records show, may reach up to $1.1 billion.

April 03, 2024, 9:00 AM

