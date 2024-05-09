How Can Countries Prepare to Defend Against Deepfakes—and ...

News From Law.com

Voters from at least 64 countries and the European Union are preparing to vote in national elections, all in the backdrop of a staggering rise in disinformation and misinformation increasingly fueled by artificial intelligence-generated content. Most parts of the world, including the United States, may not be prepared to face such waves of synthetic media, especially as investments in the development of large language models (LLMs) continue to outpace those made into detection-based approaches.

