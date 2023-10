News From Law.com

A couple Subway sandwich platters might just save attorneys' clients the cost of a new trial, according to one consultant. Christina Marinakis, the head of the newly launched jury consulting division at graphics and trial technology firm Immersion Legal, said buying lunch for the jury each day might be one way to build camaraderie among an increasingly polarized pool of jurors.

California

October 04, 2023, 7:26 PM

