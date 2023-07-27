How Businesses Can Maximize the U.S. Supreme Courts Latest A...

The U.S. Supreme Court recently provided another win to businesses who seek to settle disputes in arbitration rather than litigation. The ruling in Coinbase v. Bielski June 23 reflects a continuing statement that, as a matter of public policy, arbitration provisions are to be enforced, and that if a court is to err, it should generally err in favor of enforcing the arbitration provision. In fact, the justices arguably elevated arbitration provisions to a preferred plane over other contract provisions.
District of Columbia
July 27, 2023, 10:26 AM