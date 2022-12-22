How Attorneys Won $1M Verdict Despite Clients Unexpected Mid...

News From Law.com

The decision to shell out for a costly litigation tool paid off for attorneys at Hill & Associates, when they secured a $1 million verdict for a man who fell in a Wawa parking lot. Plaintiff's attorney Leonard Hill said a video showing plaintiff Alexander Saltzman's day-to-day life proved to be a vital piece of evidence after Saltzman unexpectedly died during the course of the litigation. Hill said Saltzman died three years after his fall of causes unrelated to the accident, which made demonstrating the extent of the plaintiff's injuries to the jury difficult.

December 22, 2022, 5:57 PM