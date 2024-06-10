How Attorney Titles in Big Law Can Mean Everything, and Noth...

News From Law.com

Does a client pick up the phone more quickly or return a message sooner if it comes from a practice head? Does giving a lateral partner a title motivate them to make the move? Do titles mean partners have more management responsibilities or it's only marketing? It's hard to make direct comparisons among law firms—the same titles can mean very different things to attorneys, firms and clients. But the brass tacks is that, for most, titles hold a degree of importance, which is probably why everyone wants one and why there's been a flurry of prominent lateral partners who are picking up titles when changing firms in recent months.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 10, 2024, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /