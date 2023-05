News From Law.com

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, a 215-attorney Am Law 200 firm, has hired Lauren Symington as its first chief talent officer, as the firm invests in its administrative functions. Symington joined the firm this month from fellow Am Law 200 firm Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch, where she was the director of human resources and administration for more than a decade.

May 08, 2023

