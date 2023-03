News From Law.com

Alston & Bird client Electrolux Home Products has secured a $5 million judgment after a 20-year-long contract dispute against their opponent, the Whitesell Corp. In addition to spanning multiple decades, the battle crossed state lines, saw dozens of attorneys come and go and brought in a subsidiary corporation, Husqvarna, which had not been part of the initial dispute.

March 10, 2023, 3:47 PM