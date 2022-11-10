How ADA Lawyers Won Curb Ramps for Philadelphia—Plus $1.1M...

News From Law.com

The legal team that led an Americans With Disabilities Act class action to improve pedestrian accessibility in Philadelphia is set to receive more than $1.1 million in attorney fees for its work obtaining a settlement with the city—a nearly 40% reduction from what they sought. According to lead attorney David Ferleger, the city was slow to reach the agreement, but after three years of litigation the defendant agreed to install or remediate 10,000 curb ramps across Philadelphia.

Government

November 10, 2022, 2:13 PM