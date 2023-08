News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily column checks in with Joe Casino and Nathan Denning of Wiggin and Dana who helped the Mystic Seaport Museum in Connecticut win summary judgment in a dispute with Sparkman & Stephens. The storied, nearly century-old naval architecture firm and boat broker sued to rescind a 1989 agreement handing over thousands of its original designs to the museum for safekeeping and sharing with the public.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 24, 2023, 7:30 AM

