How a Plaintiffs Lawyer Armored Up for the Mass Arbitration ...

Raphael Janove is one of a growing number of plaintiffs lawyers using technology to pursue mass arbitration claims. Janove, a lawyer in Philadelphia and New York who launched his own firm, Janove, last month, said he plans to focus largely on consumer fraud claims against mobile game developers, which use false advertising to lure users into buying virtual tokens. Earlier this year, he argued before the Ninth Circuit in a class action over "Game of Thrones: Conquest."

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 05, 2024, 9:46 AM

