Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened her investigation into Donald Trump after the release of a recording of a January 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgia's secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger. Trump suggested during the call that Raffensperger, a Republican and the state's top elections official, could help "find" the votes needed to overturn his narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

District of Columbia

August 14, 2023, 2:56 PM

