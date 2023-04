News From Law.com

Former federal inmate Charles Mack has been before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit four times since 2010, pressing claims that prison guards violated the Religious Freedom Restoration Act by interfering with his daily prayers. Late last month, the Third Circuit delivered a victory for the team at K&L Gates representing Mack, denying qualified immunity for the correctional officers and reviving his complaint.

