How a Ga. Firm Was Impacted by Breadth of Fani Willis Trump ...

Fulton County DA Fani Willis' probe into alleged election misconduct of Donald Trump and his allies has created a series of headaches for a south Georgia county and major Georgia law firm. Coffee County, represented by Hall Booth Smith, was pulled into the orbit of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's criminal investigation in August 2022, after news broke that Atlanta IT services firm SullivanStrickler sent four employees to copy election software in Coffee County on Jan. 7, 2021

August 15, 2023, 2:57 PM

