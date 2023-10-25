How a Former Latham Partner is Choosing to Redefine His Chil...

News From Law.com International

Former Latham & Watkins partner Kieran Donovan walked away from Big Law to pursue a passion borne from childhood trauma. The former technology and data privacy partner has launched k-ID, a tech company with one absolute and unwavering mandate—to protect children online. k-ID builds and provides the technology and platform for developers, publishers, parents and end users to integrate global regulatory and legal compliance into their games and tech products.

Internet & Social Media

October 25, 2023, 11:51 PM

nature of claim: /