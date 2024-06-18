How a Clause Nixed a Wrongful-Death Claim in a Case With Not...

News From Law.com

After a retaining wall collapsed and killed a Georgia homeowner, his widow filed a wrongful-death action against the home inspector who'd assessed the property more than a year prior.But on Tuesday the Supreme Court of Georgia affirmed a Georgia Court of Appeals ruling that a one-year limitation provision contained within the home inspection contract, signed by the appellant's husband prior to his death, had been valid and enforceable."The provision is not void as against public policy," justices ruled Tuesday. "Accordingly, we affirm."

Georgia

June 18, 2024, 5:03 AM

nature of claim: /