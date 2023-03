News From Law.com

This morning's Litigation Daily explores what litigators can take away from the recent experience of Boies Schiller Flexner partner Scott Gant, based in Washington, D.C., who was fired last month by client Sysco from handling antitrust litigation against animal protein suppliers. Sysco is currently embroiled in a dispute with Burford Capital, which provided funding in the antitrust cases.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 15, 2023, 7:30 AM