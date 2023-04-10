How a 169-Year-Old Firm Learned to Take the Stress Out of Su...

News From Law.com

When 39-year-old attorney Paul Mersino took the helm of Michigan-based midsize firm Butzel Long last month, he stepped into the role of President and CEO at the culmination of an 18-month process to replace outgoing firm leader Justin Klimko. The weight of the moment wasn't lost on Klimko, but it certainly helped to know that he had won the role through a transparent succession process and had the backing of colleagues at every level of the 155-lawyer firm."It's all different when you're sitting in the hot seat, but I had a lot of opportunities to learn on my way to this position," Mersino said in an interview.

April 10, 2023, 11:53 AM

