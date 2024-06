News From Law.com

A woman who claimed her foster parent abused her more than 50 years ago has agreed to a $6.75 million settlement with New Jersey in her Middlesex County suit. In "Taylor v. New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency," plaintiff Juanita Taylor claimed she was sexual abused by a foster parent, Joseph Salmon, daily in May and June 1972 when she was 9 years old and placed in a foster home in Egg Harbor.

June 11, 2024, 12:40 PM

