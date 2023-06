News From Law.com International

Anchored by relatively robust market stability, historically low inflation rates and 'tax haven' status, the small, unassuming nations of Luxembourg and Switzerland are making an outsized impact on the U.K.'s legal industry, especially in the years that have followed Brexit, with more corporate profits being ferried to the tax-friendly environments than ever before.

Europe

June 19, 2023, 11:30 AM

nature of claim: /