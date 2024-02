News From Law.com

In-house legal recruiters Allison Rosner and Cara Bain said forging partnerships with another woman in the workplace can be a powerful tool for career success. The pair, who are in-house legal recruiters at Major, Lindsey & Africa, recently talked with Corporate Counsel about how their partnership has helped them build confidence and better serve their clients.

Legal Services

February 12, 2024, 12:30 PM

nature of claim: /