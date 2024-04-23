How Lowenstein Sandler Developed a Client-Facing Gen AI Cha...

News From Law.com

Last week, Lowenstein Sandler became the first U.S. law firm to launch its own generative AI-powered client-facing chatbot, currently in Beta on its website.Kevin Iredell, the chief marketing officer at the firm, said that he believes the chatbot is "the future" of law firm-client communication. While Iredell said that the firm wanted to be "the first" to do it, these chatbots are likely to catch steam among other firms as well, and hopefully "replace the search box."

AI & Automation

April 23, 2024, 5:20 PM

