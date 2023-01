Removed To Federal Court

Housecleaning service Homeaglow on Tuesday removed an employment class action to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Nicholas & Tomasevic, alleges wage-and-hour violations. Homeaglow is represented by Littler Mendelson. The case is 3:23-cv-00045, Hovis et al v. Homeaglow, Inc. et al.

California

January 10, 2023, 8:31 PM