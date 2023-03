Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Chartwell Law Offices on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Monge & Associates on behalf of Gena Hovers. The case is 1:23-cv-00974, Hovers v. The TJX Companies, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 09, 2023, 10:59 AM