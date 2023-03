New Suit - Employment

Wells Fargo was hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Richard Celler Legal on behalf of a former senior business initiatives consultant for the defendant who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after developing pneumonia due to COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00597, Houston v. Wells Fargo NA.

Banking & Financial Services

March 16, 2023, 6:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Houston

Richard Celler Legal, P.A.

defendants

Wells Fargo NA

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination