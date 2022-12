Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart and Akerman on Monday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against R.T.G. Furniture Corp. d/b/a Rooms To Go and SE Independent Delivery Services to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Remer Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of Travis Houston. The case is 8:22-cv-02878, Houston v. R.T.G. Furniture Corp. et al.

Florida

December 19, 2022, 6:10 PM