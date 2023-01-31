New Suit - Employment

Norfolk Southern and other defendants were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by attorney William G. Colvin Esq. on behalf of a former engineer and union representative who contends that he was terminated in retaliation for making complaints about safety, and wrongfully accused of causing a train derailment and subsequent wreck. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00036, Houston v. Norfolk Southern Railway Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 31, 2023, 6:03 PM