New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Law Office of Theresa V. Johnson on behalf of Larry Houston, an entrepreneur gig worker and sole proprietor, accuses Chase of subjecting the plaintiff to discriminatory behavior when he went to the bank to take out a $37,000 COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster loan from his personal account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02792, Houston v. JP Morgan Chase & Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 04, 2023, 5:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Larry Houston

Plaintiffs

Theresa Viana Johnson

defendants

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.

Becky Doe

Frank Jacobs

Mari Doe

Raul Doe

Trent Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation