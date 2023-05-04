JPMorgan Chase and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Law Office of Theresa V. Johnson on behalf of Larry Houston, an entrepreneur gig worker and sole proprietor, accuses Chase of subjecting the plaintiff to discriminatory behavior when he went to the bank to take out a $37,000 COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster loan from his personal account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02792, Houston v. JP Morgan Chase & Co. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
May 04, 2023, 5:22 AM