New Suit - Employment Class Action

Dickinson Wright filed an employment class action Thursday in Tennessee Western District Court targeting BBQVC Food Group, operator of Corky’s BBQ restaurants. The suit accuses the defendant of paying workers less than minimum wage by including gratuities in wage calculations, while requiring workers to perform 'side work' that does not involve receiving tips. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02780, Houston v. BBQVC Food Group LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 10, 2022, 1:01 PM