Allegheny Technologies, a specialty metals company, was sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case, filed by the Workers' Rights Law Group on behalf of Brandon Houston, contends Allegheny rescinded a job offer due to Houston having a medical marijuana license. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01854, Houston v. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated.

December 22, 2022, 3:55 PM