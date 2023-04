New Suit - Class Action

7-Eleven, the popular convenience store chain, and 1075 Sunrise Corp. were hit with a class action Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the ADA, was filed by Garcia-Menocal & Perez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60714, Houston v. 7-Eleven, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 17, 2023, 10:26 AM

Joe Houston

Garcia-Menocal & Perez, P.L.

7-Eleven, Inc.

1075 Sunrise Corp.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA