New Suit

Houston Specialty Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against Travelers, Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance and other defendants on Tuesday in Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Christian Dichter & Sluga, seeks to resolve competing insurance claims arising from a fatal multi-vehicle accident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-01187, Houston Specialty Insurance Co. v. Rekowski et al.

Insurance

June 27, 2023, 8:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Houston Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Christian Dichter & Sluga PC

defendants

Travelers Indemnity Company

A.B.

Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Company

B.B.

Brandy White

Carmelo Patino

Endurance American Insurance Company

Hendrickson Truck Lines Incorporated

Jason Drew

Leah Rekowski

Mikal Fogel

N.B.

National Interstate Insurance Company

Regional Fire & Rescue Department Incorporated

Robert Dale Fogel

Unknown Parties

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute