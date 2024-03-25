Who Got The Work

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz shareholder Valerie Henderson has entered an appearance for Kroger Texas LP in a pending consumer class action. The case was filed Feb. 9 in Texas Southern District Court by Hughes Ellzey LLP on behalf of individuals who contend that there was a zero balance on Visa gift cards that were purchased from the defendant despite money being paid on the card and no other use of the card. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge, is 4:24-cv-00478, Houston Police Officers' Union v. Kroger Texas L.P.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 25, 2024, 12:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Houston Police Officers' Union

Plaintiffs

Hughes Ellzey LLP

defendants

Kroger Texas L.P.

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract