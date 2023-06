News From Law.com

Baker Botts partners have elected Houston partner Danny David, a co-chair of the litigation department and a member of the executive committee, as the firm's new managing partner effective Aug. 1.David succeeds John Martin, a partner in Palo Alto who was elected managing partner in 2019 and faces mandatory retirement at the end of the year.

June 16, 2023, 9:19 AM

