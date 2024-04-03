Houston Lawyer to Be Deposed: 3M Claims Law Firm Fraud | Law...

News From Law.com

Alleging a fraudulent scheme to drive up costs and damages in dust-mask litigation, 3M Co. obtained court orders, upheld on appeal, to depose a well-known Houston products liability law firm. The First District Court of Appeals denied a writ of mandamus petition Tuesday to attorney Michael B. Martin and the Martin Walton Law Firm. Martin and his law firm are embroiled in an investigation in Kentucky where they had a co-counsel relationship with a Kentucky law firm involved in cases related to 3M-manufactured dust masks that have been the subject of multidistrict litigation.

April 17, 2024, 3:57 PM

