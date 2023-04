News From Law.com

A personal injury attorney alleged to have settled a wage dispute with his former office manager "to buy peace" complains he may have to plead the Fifth Amendment to avoid incriminating himself in a federal investigation. The attorney, Clyde J. Moore, sought mandamus relief last week from the First District Court of Appeals but his petition challenging the grant of a new trial by the plaintiff was denied in a one paragraph per curiam opinion.

Legal Services

April 10, 2023, 3:37 PM

nature of claim: /