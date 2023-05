News From Law.com

Houston-based personal injury attorney Michael A. Moriarty filed suit in state district court Wednesday, alleging a former associate transferred a lucrative case to another firm without his knowledge. Moriarty and the Moriarty Law Firm allege in the complaint that attorney Erren Chen, who was in the firm's employ, secretly withdrew from a case the firm owned and gave it to McAllen-based attorney Hitesh Chugani of the HKC Law Firm.

