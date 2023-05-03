Houston Law Firm Hit With $2 Million Fine for Insurance Frau...

News From Law.com

Louisiana Insurance Commission Jim Donelon issued fines totaling $2 million against the Houston law firm McClenny Moseley & Associates, its founding partners and their Louisiana managing partner. The Louisiana Department of Insurance announced the fines Tuesday, stating the firm and its partners engaged in unfair trade practices and insurance fraud involving at least 850 Louisiana homeowners and policyholders. MMA, James McClenny, John Moseley and William Huye III were each fined $500,000, the maximum allowed under Louisiana law.

