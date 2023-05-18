Houston Jury Rules for NASA Widow, Awards $1.7 Million | Law...

News From Law.com

A Harris County, Texas, probate court jury on Tuesday awarded Leslie Bean and the estate of her husband, NASA astronaut Alan Bean, $1.7 million in damages for counterclaims asserted against Amy Bean, Alan Bean's daughter from a prior marriage. The two-week trial centered around the interpretation of the last will and testament of Alan Bean and the corresponding administration of his estate, including claims of breach of fiduciary duty against both of the co-executors for their roles in the administration of Alan Bean's estate.

May 18, 2023, 6:20 PM

nature of claim: /